UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SINGAPORE Aug 2 Shares in Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd fell as much as 3 percent to a 2-1/2-week low of S$4.43 on Friday after the company reported a 12.5 percent drop in second-quarter net profit.
For a company announcement on the results, click
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders