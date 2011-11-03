SINGAPORE Nov 3 Sembcorp Marine Ltd , the world's second largest rig-builder, on Thursday reported a 25 percent fall in its net profit, partly due to higher cost of sales.

The company, controlled by Singapore-listed infrastructure conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd , earned S$222.5 million ($175 million) in the three months ended September compared to S$296 million million a year ago.

The profit figure beat the average estimate from analysts of S$196 million.

Sembcorp Marine, which competes with top-ranked Keppel Corp, and other Asian rivals, has a net order book of S$5.2 billion with completion and deliveries stretching to the second quarter of 2014.

Rig builders around the world have seen a recovery in demand since late last year as oil prices stabilised.

($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono and Cerelia Lim)