SINGAPORE May 9 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd
, the world's second-largest rig builder, reported a 25
percent drop in first quarter net profit on Wednesday, partly
due to lower margins on the rigs it delivered compared to a year
ago.
The company, which competes with the world's largest rig
builder Keppel Corp, had net profit of S$113 million
($90.45 million) for the three months ended March 2012, down
from S$151 million a year earlier.
"With offshore drilling moving towards deeper waters and
harsher environments, we continue to see strong enquiries for
semi-submersibles, drillships and harsh-environment units," the
company said in a statement.
($1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars)
