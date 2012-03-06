SINGAPORE, March 6 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings sold 62.4 million shares in oil rig maker Sembcorp Marine at S$5.25 a share raising S$327.6 million ($260.47 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

"Yes, it has been priced and allocated," a source told Reuters.

The final price is at the lower end of a tight pricing range of S$5.25-S$5.30 a share, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, representing a discount of 2.75 percent versus Sembcorp Marine's last closing price.

Temasek is offloading its direct stake of 3 percent in the firm which was held through a vehicle called Aranda Investments Pte. The state investor would still own an indirect stake in the rig maker via its majority-controlled Sembcorp Industries .

A Temasek spokesman declined to comment.

UBS is sole bookrunner on the deal, the term sheet said. ($1 = 1.2578 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)