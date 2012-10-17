JAKARTA Oct 17 Indonesia's biggest cement maker PT Semen Gresik plans to issue $150 million of global bonds in 2013 to finance its plan to buy a smaller rival in Southeast Asia, CEO Dwi Sutjipto said, declining to give details.

He said earlier that the company plans to issue around $500 million of global bonds this year but the firm decided to delay the issuance.

Sutjipto also said it plans to raise an additional 3 to 4 trillion rupiah ($417.32 million) via a combination of local currency bonds and commercial loans to fund its expansion plan, mainly in Myanmar, as well as new factories in Indonesia.

($1 = 9,585 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Ryan Woo)