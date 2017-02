JAKARTA Sep 12 Semen Gresik , Indonesia's biggest cement maker, plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($117 million) to buy coal mines in Kalimantan island this year, said Dwi Soetjipto, the firm's president director on Monday.

"We expects that the coal mines to produce at least 400,000 tonnes a year or 10 percent of our total consumption annually," Soetjipto said, adding that the firm's annual coal consumption may reach 4 million tonnes this year.

The acquisition is in line with the firm's objective to increase its capacity and secure long-term coal supply. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul)