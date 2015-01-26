Jan 26 Sandell Asset management Corp, a small New York-based activist hedge fund, asked pipeline operator SemGroup Corp to explore strategic alternatives including a sale.

Sandell, in a letter sent to the board of SemGroup on Monday, said it believed the company is worth $104 per share.

The stock closed at $64.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)