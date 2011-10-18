* Thomas Kivisto said to hide risks from his trading
* SemGroup went bankrupt in 2008 after $3.2 bln losses
* Kivisto to give up $1.3 mln, no admission of wrongdoing
Oct 18 A co-founder of SemGroup LP agreed to
give up more than $1.3 million to settle U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission charges he misled investors about liquidity
risks they faced from his energy trading, which led to the
energy company's 2008 bankruptcy.
Thomas Kivisto, who was also SemGroup's chief executive,
agreed to pay a $225,000 fine and forfeit his right to more
than $1.1 million of limited partnership units in a SemGroup
subsidiary. He did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
In a lawsuit filed in the federal court in SemGroup's
hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the SEC said Kivisto failed to
warn investors in the SemGroup Energy Partners LP (SGLP) unit
that his trading was draining liquidity, and jeopardizing
SemGroup's ability to meet its obligations to that unit, which
owned oil and gas assets.
Once the 14th-largest privately held U.S. company, SemGroup
filed for bankruptcy protection on July 22, 2008, after lenders
canceled a credit facility, and it incurred $3.2 billion of
losses on energy futures and derivatives trades. The SEC said
that as SemGroup's troubles became known, the price of SLGP
units sank 64 percent over two days prior to the bankruptcy.
"Investors have a right to know the risks that could
imperil their investment," SEC enforcement chief Robert Khuzami
said in a statement. "Kivisto should have known that the SGLP
filings he signed did not warn investors about the risks
created by his energy trading. Investors were blindsided when
those risks came to fruition."
Paul Bessette, a lawyer for Kivisto, did not immediately
return a call seeking comment.
SemGroup emerged from Chapter 11 protection as SemGroup
Corp (SEMG.N), which is now publicly traded.
The case is SEC v. Kivisto, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Oklahoma, No. 11-00641.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)