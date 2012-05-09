* SemGroup Q1 loss $0.03/shr vs $0.00/share last year
* SemGroup Q1 revenue down 22 pct
May 9 Oil and gas infrastructure company
SemGroup Corp posted a loss for the first quarter, hurt
by weak performance at its storage business and a loss of
revenue from its unit SemStream.
SemGroup, which recently staved off a buyout bid from bigger
rival Plains All American Pipeline LP, sold SemStream to
NGL Energy last year.
Net loss attributable to SemGroup Corp was $1.4 million, or
3 cents per share, compared with net profit of $0.03 million, or
breakeven per share, last year.
Revenue for the company, which purchases, transports, stores
and distributes natural gas liquids, fell 22 percent to $317.7
million.
Analysts expected earnings of 20 cents a share, on revenue
of $364.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rose Rock Midstream LP, a limited partnership
formed by SemGroup, posted a 2 percent rise in net income at
$7.8 million, or 45 cents per share.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based SemGroup's shares, which touched a
year high of $31.99 early this month, closed at $29.95 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)