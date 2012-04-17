BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development reports acquisition of additional Eagle Ford acreage
* Press release - Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces acquisition of additional Eagle Ford acreage
April 17 Plains All American Pipeline LP said it has withdrawn its unsolicited bid to acquire SemGroup Corp.
In October, Plains bid $24 per share to buy the pipeline company, valuing it at $1 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)