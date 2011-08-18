(Follows alerts)

Aug 18 North American semiconductor equipment makers reported $1.30 billion in average worldwide bookings in July, down 15.7 percent from June, and the three-month average of worldwide billings for the same period fell 7.6 percent.

Book-to-bill ratio in July was 0.86, which means that $86 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed for the month, the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) said in a report.

The significant drop in bookings is consistent with the temporary softening of end-market demand signaled by slower PC sales, low foundry utilization, and investment hesitation by memory chip makers, Stanley Myers, chief executive of SEMI, said in a statement.

U.S. chip equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc , the world's biggest testing tools firm; KLA Tencor Corp ; circuitry-etching tools maker Lam Research Corp ; and Novellus Systems Inc , which specializes in preparing the surface of a silicon wafer before the etching of circuits.

The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North America-based chip-equipment makers.

The data contained in the report was compiled by David Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without audit from data submitted directly by the participants.

Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill

(3-month avg) (3-month avg) February 2011 1,839.3 1,595.5 0.87 March 2011 1,657.5 1,580.8 0.95 April 2011 1,635.4 1,602.4 0.98 May 2011 1,669.2 1,623.0 0.97 June 2011 1,640.2 1,540.4 0.94 July 2011 1,516.2 1,298.1 0.86 (prelim) (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)