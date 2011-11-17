Nov 17 North American semiconductor equipment makers reported $939.4 million in average worldwide bookings in October, up 1.4 percent from September, but billings fell for the sixth month in a row.

However, the bookings were 41 percent below the $1.59 billion in orders posted in October 2010.

"The recent period's billings and bookings reflect slowing capital investment in the industry that has been evident throughout the year," said Denny McGuirk, chief executive of Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI).

Book-to-bill ratio in October was 0.74, which means that $74 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed for the month.

U.S. chip equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc , the world's biggest testing tools firm; KLA Tencor Corp ; circuitry-etching tools maker Lam Research Corp ; and Novellus Systems Inc, which specializes in preparing the surface of a silicon wafer before the etching of circuits.

The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North America-based chip-equipment makers.

The data contained in the report was compiled by David Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants.

Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill

(3-month avg) (3-month avg) May 2011 1,669.2 1,623.0 0.97 June 2011 1,640.2 1,540.4 0.94 July 2011 1,521.2 1,298.2 0.85 Aug 2011 1,457.7 1,162.4 0.80 Sept 2011 1,313.5 926.5 0.71 Oct 2011 1,266.0 939.4 0.74 (prelim) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)