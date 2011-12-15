Dec 15 North America-based chip-gear makers posted $973.3 million in average worldwide bookings in November, down 35.7 percent from last year, according to a book-to-bill report published on Thursday by Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI).

"The industry waits for definitive signs of stability in the worldwide economy, which will improve end market demand and help solidify investment plans for 2012," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI.

Book-to-bill ratio in November was 0.83, which means $83 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed.

U.S. chip-equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc , the world's biggest testing tools firm KLA Tencor Corp , circuitry-etching tools company Lam Research Corp and Novellus Systems Inc.

The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North America-based chip-equipment makers.

The data contained in the report was compiled by David Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants.

Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill

(3-month avg) (3-month avg) June 1,640.2 1,540.2 0.94 July 1,521.2 1,298.2 0.85 August 1,457.7 1,162.4 0.80 Sept 1,313.5 926.8 0.71 October 1,258.3 926.8 0.74 (final) November 1,174.4 973.3 0.83 (prelim) (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)