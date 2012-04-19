Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
April 19 North America-based chip-gear makers posted $1.48 billion in average worldwide bookings in March, up 10.7 percent sequentially, according to the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI).
"Equipment orders continue to increase and have improved to the highest reported value since July 2011," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI.
"The semiconductor equipment market outlook has strengthened since the beginning of the year as reflected in the increasing bookings rate."
Book-to-bill ratio in March was of 1.13, which means that $113 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed for the month.
U.S. chip-equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc , KLA Tencor Corp, circuitry-etching tools company Lam Research Corp and Novellus Systems Inc .
The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North America-based chip-equipment makers.
The data contained in the report was compiled by David Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants.
Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill
(3-mo. avg) (3-mo. avg) Oct 2011 1,258.3 926.8 0.74 Nov 2011 1,176.7 977.2 0.83 Dec 2011 1,300.0 1,102.9 0.85 Jan 2011 1,239.9 1,187.5 0.96 Feb 2011 (final) 1,322.8 1,336.9 1.01 March 2012 (prelim) 1,310.9 1,479.3 1.13 (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; editing by M.D. Golan)
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.