Feb 23 North America-based chip-gear makers posted $1.18 billion in average worldwide bookings in January, up 7 percent from December, according to the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI).

"In January 2012, North American equipment makers experienced their fourth consecutive month of improvement in orders," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI.

"While year-over-year bookings and billings are lower than in 2011, the current outlook for equipment spending in 2012 has improved over the past couple of months."

Book-to-bill ratio in December was of 0.95, which means that $95 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed for the month.

U.S. chip-equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc , KLA Tencor Corp, circuitry-etching tools company Lam Research Corp and Novellus Systems Inc .

The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North America-based chip-equipment makers.

The data contained in the report was compiled by David Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants.

Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill

(3-mo. avg) (3-mo. avg)

Aug 2011 1,457.7 1,162.4 0.80 Sept 2011 1,313.5 926.5 0.71 Oct 2011 1,258.3 926.8 0.74 Nov 2011 1,176.7 977.2 0.83 Dec 2011 (final) 1,300.5 1,102.9 0.85 Jan 2012 (prelim) 1,238.5 1,179.7 0.95

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)