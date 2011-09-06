* Cuts 2011 capex growth forecast to 23 pct from 31 pct

* Cuts 2011 production capacity growth view to 6.8 pct from 9.3 pct

Sept 6 Spending on chip-making projects will be lower-than-expected in 2011 due to slowing global economic growth, a semiconductor equipment industry association said.

According to the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), capital expenditure on these projects will increase 23 percent to $41.1 billion, lower than the 31 percent growth it had forecast in May.

"Economic developments in recent months decreased consumer confidence and spending, and the semiconductor industry has reacted to this slowdown," SEMI analyst Christian Gregor Dieseldorff said.

SEMI also lowered its expectations of production capacity growth in the industry in 2011 to 6.8 percent from its prior estimates of 9.3 percent.

Looking ahead, the industry may not be able to respond to rapidly increasing demand, for example in the NAND flash market, SEMI said. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)