* Cuts 2011 capex growth forecast to 23 pct from 31 pct
* Cuts 2011 production capacity growth view to 6.8 pct from
9.3 pct
Sept 6 Spending on chip-making projects will be
lower-than-expected in 2011 due to slowing global economic
growth, a semiconductor equipment industry association said.
According to the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials
International (SEMI), capital expenditure on these projects will
increase 23 percent to $41.1 billion, lower than the 31 percent
growth it had forecast in May.
"Economic developments in recent months decreased consumer
confidence and spending, and the semiconductor industry has
reacted to this slowdown," SEMI analyst Christian Gregor
Dieseldorff said.
SEMI also lowered its expectations of production capacity
growth in the industry in 2011 to 6.8 percent from its prior
estimates of 9.3 percent.
Looking ahead, the industry may not be able to respond to
rapidly increasing demand, for example in the NAND flash market,
SEMI said.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)