* Big chipmakers' results point to deteriorating markets
* Concerns about China's economy create uncertainty
* Q2 results solid, chipmakers say tougher times ahead
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, July 30 Results from Europe's big
chipmakers show business conditions have deteriorated quickly in
previously healthy markets for auto electronics and industrial
components, adding to concerns over the industry's traditional
drivers - computers and phones.
Caught up in the downdraft are no longer just circuit makers
dependent on the timing of the next upgrade of Apple
iPhones or the next version of Microsoft Windows to
drive fresh demand for personal computers.
China's recent stock market crash and the spillover effects
on consumer and business trends in the world's biggest growth
market have added uncertainty at a time when chip inventories
normally are built up to meet surging year-end product demand.
Europe's market leaders Infineon, NXP
and ST have reported generally solid second-quarter
results, but both Infineon and NXP said on Thursday said they
are bracing for tougher conditions in the current quarter, while
ST said last week it expected tepid growth around 2.5 percent.
Rick Clemmer, Chief Executive of NXP, said on Thursday he
has seen a clear change in demand as customers grow cautious
about placing new orders.
"The uncertainties our customers are highlighting is the
realisation of the slower-growth macro environment, but not a
material downturn," Clemmer told an investor conference call.
Reflecting fallen confidence, the MSCI European
Semiconductor Index of 20 regional stocks has
lost 14 percent from a lifetime high set in May. By contrast,
European equities enjoyed their third straight day of gains on
Thursday on hopes of further economic recovery.
NXP posted an 89 percent jump in net profits on Thursday,
driven by strong sales of secure payment chips.
But it forecast a weaker third quarter, which it said
reflected reduced demand in the past month in China's car
market. It also said its distributors in China have slashed
inventories of more low-end chips.
Similarly, auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon said
business conditions were increasingly difficult, especially in
China, but that this was likely to be offset with strong demand
from U.S. carmakers and a recovery at European automotive firms.
"China will grow, but at a slower rate," Infineon executive
and management board member Arunjai Mittal told investors on a
conference call to discuss the German company's latest results.
Pockets of strength remain.
At NXP, revenue from its high-margin security chips used in
"chip and pin" credit and debit cards and other payment systems
rose 39 percent to $276 million during its latest quarter and it
expects that business to grow 20 percent from July to September.
And for some chipmakers, their weaker outlooks appeared to
be tied to specific product cycles rather than plunging demand.
Germany's Dialog Semiconductor, a specialist in
power management chips used in smartphones, forecast
third-quarter revenues below market expectations as Apple, its
biggest customer, slows purchases until a new iPhone product
upgrade cycle later this year, when growth is set to rebound
strongly.
"Given our current visibility, we expect 2015 to be another
year of good growth driven by a solid ramp of high volume new
products. Revenue performance will be weighted towards the
second half of the year," the German company said in a
statement.
Last week, Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics,
Europe's largest semiconductor maker, warned of sluggish growth
in the third quarter due to weakening personal computer demand
and also blamed the decelerating economy in China.
But ST Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti told investors on a
quarterly conference call that while demand in Asia was weak,
his company's American business was "strong, or even, very
strong" and "Europe is not bad either".
ST's automotive business was especially weak in Japan,
despite solid demand elsewhere in the world from premium car
makers buying new types of digital safety products, he said.
(Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing
by Susan Fenton)