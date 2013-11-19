India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln
March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
Nov 19 SemiLEDs Corp : * Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2013 financial results * Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.26 * Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.64 * Q4 revenue fell 38 percent to $3.4 million * GAAP gross margin for Q4 was negative 103%, compared with gross margin for
the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 of negative 55% * Q4 margins were negatively impacted by reduction in revenues, excess capacity
charge for led chips and impairment of long-lived assets * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.