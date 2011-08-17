MANILA Aug 17 Philippine coal producer Semirara Mining Corp said on Wednesday it had accepted a proposal for a 14 billion peso ($330 million) syndicated loan to finance its 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant project.

BDO Capital & Investment Corp, a Banco de Oro Unibank unit, arranged the loan facility, Semirara told the stock exchange.

Semirara, a unit of conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc, said the power plant will be constructed near its 600-MW coal-fired power plant in Batangas, south of the capital Manila.

($1 = 42.5 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)