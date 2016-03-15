BRASILIA, March 15 U.S. group FleetCor Technologies Inc. agreed to buy Brazil's largest electronic toll road payment company Sem Parar for 4.086 billion reais ($1.12 billion) through a local subsidiary, one of Sem Parar's shareholders said on Tuesday.

Highway concession operator CCR SA said it reached an agreement with other shareholders to sell Serviços e Tecnologia de Pagamentos S.A., as Sem Parar is formally known, to FleetCor-owned DBTrans Administradora de Meios de Pagamento Ltda, a Brazilian toll road operator.

CCR owns 34.2 percent of Sem Parar and will receive 1.4 billion reais ($382.52 million) for the deal, it said.

The deal is pending approval by Brazilian antitrust regulators, CCR said.

Other Sem Parar shareholders include North American fund Capital Group and Raizen, a joint venture between Brazilian sugar and ethanol group Cosan SA Industria e Comercio and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

($1 = 3.6599 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)