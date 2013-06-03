VIENNA, June 3 Austrian rubber and plastics products maker Semperit has increased its stake in Malaysian medical glove maker Latexx to above 95 percent following last year's $197 million takeover offer and will delist the firm on Wednesday.

Semperit said on Monday the remaining Latexx shareholders would have three months to sell it their shares and warrants under the same conditions as those who sold through its original offer. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)