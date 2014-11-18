Nov 18 Semperit Holding AG :

* Says 9-month revenue up 2.0 pct to 698.3 million euros

* Says 9-month consolidated EBITDA of 101.3 million euros was largely stable in comparison to 102.0 million euros achieved in previous year

* Says 9-month net result (earnings after tax) of 39.6 million euros declined from comparable figure of 44.5 million euros year ago

* Says for year 2014 group expects to invest more than 60 million euros (Capex), compared to 49.7 million euros in 2013

* Says reaffirms its previous growth targets, namely to achieve double-digit revenue growth on average in years from 2010 to 2015 inclusive

* Says still aims to achieve an EBITDA margin of between 12 pct and 15 pct and an EBIT margin of between 8 pct and 11 pct