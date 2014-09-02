UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA, Sept 2 Semperit Holding AG : * Says to request international arbitrators to resolve conflicts with joint
venture partner in Thailand * Says proceedings are against Sri Trang agro-industry public co ltd. group and
siam sempermed corporation ltd * Says suing regarding determination of and compensation for damages caused by
the detrimental behaviour of partner * Says proceedings will be conducted under rules of the international chamber
of Commerce before tribunal in Zurich
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources