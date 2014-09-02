VIENNA, Sept 2 Semperit Holding AG : * Says to request international arbitrators to resolve conflicts with joint

venture partner in Thailand * Says proceedings are against Sri Trang agro-industry public co ltd. group and

siam sempermed corporation ltd * Says suing regarding determination of and compensation for damages caused by

the detrimental behaviour of partner * Says proceedings will be conducted under rules of the international chamber

of Commerce before tribunal in Zurich