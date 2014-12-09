Dec 9 Semperit Holding Ag

* Semperit ag holding optimises capital structure and plans special dividend

* Plans a base dividend of approx. Eur 1.10 per share plus a special dividend of approx. Eur 4.90 per share

* Emperit aims for a payout ratio of about 50% of earnings after tax in future (instead of currently 30%) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Harro Ten Wolde)