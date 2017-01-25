Jan 25 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas)
said on Wednesday that it had ceased withdrawal of natural gas
from its Aliso Canyon storage facility but retained the
curtailment watch issued earlier this week.
Cold weather is expected in the greater Los Angeles region
on Wednesday night and into Thursday, which could impact demand
for natural gas, the company said.
Earlier on Wednesday, SoCalGas, a unit of California energy
company Sempra Energy, said it had started withdrawing
natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility for a second
day in a row to support the reliability of the region's gas and
electricity systems during a cold snap.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)