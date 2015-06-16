June 16 Sempra Energy, an energy services holding company, said its board authorized the formation of a publicly traded master limited partnership (MLP) to hold assets producing MLP-qualifying income.

Assets that could be held under the MLP include a U.S. entity with liquefied natural gas delivery contracts at the Energia Costa Azul regasification facility and interests in certain contracted renewable energy projects, Sempra Energy said.

Sempra Energy said on Tuesday it expects to grant the MLP, to be called Sempra Partners LP, a right of first offer on certain LNG-related infrastructure projects as well as interests in certain contracted wind and solar projects.

San Diego-based Sempra Energy said it expects Sempra Partners to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the second half of the year.

The MLP is expected to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SREP", Sempra Energy. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)