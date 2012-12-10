BRIEF-Dasan Zhone Solutions reports Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Dasan Zhone Solutions reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
(Corrects headline to show company applied for, not received, liquefaction project permit)
Dec 10 Dec 10 Sempra Energy : * Cameron LNG reaches another milestone with federal permit application to construct liquefaction project * Says to add natural gas liquefaction and export facilities to its existing Cameron LNG terminal * Facility is expected to begin delivering LNG to international markets in 2017 * New facility will be comprised of three liquefaction trains with total export capability of 12 million tonnes/annum of LNG * Source text * Further company coverage
* Dasan Zhone Solutions reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* American Water reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Newmont announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results