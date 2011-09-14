(Follows alerts)

Sept 14 Sempra Energy said it will group its power generation, pipelines, storage and LNG businesses into two new operating units, Sempra International and Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to realign operations.

The San Diego-based company also named a new president and a new chief financial officer.

Effective October 1, Mark Snell -- who currently serves as chief financial officer -- will be the president of Sempra Energy.

Joseph Householder will succeed Snell as the CFO.

Sempra Energy, a holding company, said Sempra U.S. Gas & Power will consist of all its U.S. operations except its two California-based utilities -- San Diego Gas & Electric Co and Southern California Gas Co.

The solar and wind power producer also said all its global operations and Sempra LNG will come under Sempra International, led by George Liparidis.

Jeffrey Martin will head Sempra U.S. Gas & Power.

Sempra Energy's shares were almost flat at $51.12 in early trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)