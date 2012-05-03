May 3 Sempra Energy's quarterly profit
fell as its natural gas unit ended a 10-year power-supply
contract with the California Department of Water Resources last
year.
Earnings at Sempra Natural Gas, which includes the company's
natural gas-fired power operations in the U.S., slid to $1
million from $63 million a year ago.
Sempra Energy's net income fell to $236 million, or 97 cents
per share, from $254 million, or $1.05 per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.38 million.
Sempra Energy shares, which have gained 17 percent of their
value in the last year, were trading up 1 percent at $64.82 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)