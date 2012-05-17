May 17 Sempra Energy and BP Plc said they will jointly build a 21 megawatt wind farm in Hawaii this year.

Wind power developers are racing to build new plants ahead of the expiration of a tax credit at the end of 2012, an incentive the industry is seeking to have extended to help make the power source competitive against fossil fuel power stations.

The Auwahi wind farm, to be owned by BP Wind Energy and Sempra U.S. Gas and Power Llc, will be located in southeastern Maui and will generate enough renewable power for about 10,000 Maui homes.

The project, which is expected to be in operation by the year end, will employ about 150 workers during the peak of construction, Sempra said in a statement.

The entire power output from the wind farm has been sold under a long-term power purchase agreement to the Maui Electric Co, the company said.

BP and the Sempra unit said in January that they will invest more than $1 billion to build 560 MW of wind power. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)