BRIEF-Kellogg Co says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $12.4 mln -SEC filing
* Kellogg Co - CEO John Bryant's 2016 sec total compensation was $12.4 million versus $9.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 6 Semtech Corp : * Shares were up 10.6 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 8 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.