* Senate panel seeks $308 mln FY13 budget for CFTC
* Bill would give SEC a FY13 budget of $1.566 bln
* Republicans oppose budget boost for CFTC
* Moran: Gensler has "rebuffed" him on Dodd-Frank plan
* House GOP also seeking cuts for CFTC, small SEC budget
boost
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. Senate appropriators
approved major funding boosts for the country's financial market
regulators on Thursday, setting up a likely battle with
Republicans who want to use the power of the purse to slow down
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms.
The Senate Appropriations Committee's financial services
spending package would set aside $308 million in fiscal 2013 for
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission - an increase of about
$103 million from its current $205 million budget.
The Securities and Exchange Commission would get a fiscal
2013 budget of $1.566 billion, or about $245 million above its
current budget of $1.32 billion.
The funding bill was approved along party lines, in a 16-14
vote.
The SEC and CFTC are still collectively struggling to
finalize new regulations required by the Dodd-Frank Act.
The law empowered the two agencies to jointly police the
$708 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market. In addition,
the SEC won more authority over hedge funds, municipal advisers
and credit-rating firms.
But Republicans critical of the derivatives reforms have
targeted CFTC funding as a tool to slow down their
implementation. They have accused CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler of
going beyond the scope of the law, and they have criticized the
agency for lax oversight of futures brokerage MF Global, which
collapsed in October.
"They are trying to do their job, but they are finding it
hard because some people would rather just not give them any
money," said Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat who chairs the
subcommittee with jurisdiction over SEC and CFTC funding.
He cited the trading of credit-default swaps as a trigger of
the financial crisis and lamented efforts by Republicans to
starve the CFTC of the funding to regulate the market.
"Come on! We were burned badly as a nation by this
unregulated trading," he said.
Earlier this month, the two U.S. House appropriations
subcommittees with jurisdiction over the SEC and CFTC budgets
unveiled a very different vision for 2013 spending.
The CFTC, under the House plan, would get a 12 percent
funding cut, or about a $25 million reduction in its budget. The
SEC would get a $50 million boost, but there would be strings
attached that would force the SEC to earmark $50 million toward
information technology projects from the budget, instead of
being able to tap a separate reserve fund.
Moreover, the House proposal contains language that would
likely slow down money market fund reforms being championed by
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro by requiring the agency to conduct a
study.
The study would examine the effectiveness of new rules for
the industry that took effect in 2010 - regulations that some
critics say already did enough to protect money market funds
from experiencing problems like those seen in the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Those funding proposals still await a vote by the full House
Appropriations Committee.
Of the two agencies, the SEC has managed to escape the brunt
of the efforts by Republicans to slash funding. This may be in
part because the agency's budget is offset by industry
transaction fees, and it does not contribute to the U.S.
deficit.
Senator Jerry Moran, the ranking Republican of the
appropriations panel with oversight of CFTC funding, opposed the
proposed spending boosts for the financial market regulators on
Thursday.
He said that most of his frustrations with the Dodd-Frank
implementation process are with the CFTC.
"I strongly believe Chairman Gensler has failed to
prioritize rule-making under Dodd-Frank," he said, saying that
he has been "rebuffed" by Gensler at every turn to try to modify
the CFTC's actions.
"My meetings with him personally have met with no success."
