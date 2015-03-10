By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 10
WASHINGTON, March 10 Two top stock exchanges
will lay out their vision on Tuesday for how they believe U.S.
regulators should craft rules to foster the creation of "venture
exchanges" that list small-cap companies.
In prepared testimony before a U.S. Senate Banking panel,
executives from Intercontinental Exchange's New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq OMX plan to discuss some of
their most detailed suggestions to date on the subject.
Tuesday's hearing comes just a few weeks after Securities
and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White announced in a
speech that the agency is actively pursuing ways to promote
venture exchanges.
The SEC's review is part of a broader effort to help smaller
companies thrive. Although a 2012 law passed by Congress has
loosened some regulations for small companies, critics say the
law does not go far enough and that current listing standards
make it hard for small companies to go public and gain traction
among investors.
In her speech, White did not offer any details.
But more could come from the SEC on Tuesday, when its
Trading and Markets Division Director Steve Luparello will
appear before the panel and answer questions from lawmakers.
Thomas Farley, the president of the NYSE, plans to call for
a new regulatory scheme for venture exchanges in which companies
with a public float of about $1 million and at least 50
shareholders could be listed.
In prepared testimony, he advocates for such exchanges to
have similar self-regulatory functions in place to ensure
compliance with market rules.
But unlike today's major exchanges, he said, the SEC should
exempt venture exchanges from federal rules which permit stocks
to be traded on rival exchanges where they are not listed.
In addition, he said, alternative trading platforms like
"dark pools" that wish to trade such stocks should be subject to
a so-called trade-at rule which would force them to execute
trades at a meaningful better price than the venture exchanges
can offer.
Nasdaq's Executive Vice President Nelson Griggs, meanwhile,
plans to call for new short-selling rules tailored to prevent
aggressive short-selling activity, and a measure that will allow
each company to choose whether or not it wants its stock to be
traded elsewhere on other platforms.
Luparello, in his prepared remarks, does not say which way
the SEC may be leaning.
But he said the SEC will seek to "balance the needs of
smaller companies for efficient secondary markets and the
interests of investors in smaller companies."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr)