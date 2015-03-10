WASHINGTON, March 10 Two top stock exchanges will lay out their vision on Tuesday for how they believe U.S. regulators should craft rules to foster the creation of "venture exchanges" that list small-cap companies.

In prepared testimony before a U.S. Senate Banking panel, executives from Intercontinental Exchange's New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq OMX plan to discuss some of their most detailed suggestions to date on the subject.

Tuesday's hearing comes just a few weeks after Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White announced in a speech that the agency is actively pursuing ways to promote venture exchanges.

The SEC's review is part of a broader effort to help smaller companies thrive. Although a 2012 law passed by Congress has loosened some regulations for small companies, critics say the law does not go far enough and that current listing standards make it hard for small companies to go public and gain traction among investors.

In her speech, White did not offer any details.

But more could come from the SEC on Tuesday, when its Trading and Markets Division Director Steve Luparello will appear before the panel and answer questions from lawmakers.

Thomas Farley, the president of the NYSE, plans to call for a new regulatory scheme for venture exchanges in which companies with a public float of about $1 million and at least 50 shareholders could be listed.

In prepared testimony, he advocates for such exchanges to have similar self-regulatory functions in place to ensure compliance with market rules.

But unlike today's major exchanges, he said, the SEC should exempt venture exchanges from federal rules which permit stocks to be traded on rival exchanges where they are not listed.

In addition, he said, alternative trading platforms like "dark pools" that wish to trade such stocks should be subject to a so-called trade-at rule which would force them to execute trades at a meaningful better price than the venture exchanges can offer.

Nasdaq's Executive Vice President Nelson Griggs, meanwhile, plans to call for new short-selling rules tailored to prevent aggressive short-selling activity, and a measure that will allow each company to choose whether or not it wants its stock to be traded elsewhere on other platforms.

Luparello, in his prepared remarks, does not say which way the SEC may be leaning.

But he said the SEC will seek to "balance the needs of smaller companies for efficient secondary markets and the interests of investors in smaller companies."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr)