Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
WASHINGTON, June 17 A top New York Stock Exchange official is calling for eliminating the lucrative "maker-taker" pricing system used by stock exchanges across the industry, saying it creates too many conflicts of interest and market complexities.
"At an industry level, we are seeking support for the elimination of maker-taker pricing and the use of rebates," said Tom Farley, the president of IntercontinentalExchange's NYSE Group, in prepared testimony before a U.S. Senate investigative panel that convened Tuesday to explore how potential conflicted pricing structures and high-speed trading impact equity markets.
In the maker-taker model, brokerages earn rebates by sending in resting orders to bring more liquidity, but must pay fees if they take away liquidity through orders that can be executed immediately.
Farley also said his exchange plans to impose a six-month moratorium on permitting any "new or novel" order types. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
