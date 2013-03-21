* Panel votes 19-3 in favor of Jewell nomination
* Sen. Murkowski had threatened to delay vote
* Interior agreed to revisit contentious road finding
* Senators say Jewell did not fully answer some questions
(Adds comments from Senator Barrasso)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, March 21 A U.S. Senate committee on
Thursday approved Sally Jewell's nomination to lead the Interior
Department after the Obama administration struck a deal with a
Republican senator over the construction of an emergency road
for a remote Alaskan town.
With a vote of 19 to 3 in favor, Jewell's nomination will
now move on for consideration by the full Senate. It is unclear
when that vote will be held.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican on the Senate
Energy and Natural Resources Committee, had threatened to hold
up Jewell's nomination after the Interior Department signaled it
would block construction of a road through the Izembek National
Wildlife Refuge connecting the residents of King Cove, Alaska,
to an airport in nearby Cold Bay.
King Cove residents said the road was needed for emergency
medical evacuations, but the department's environmental review
last month said the road would damage the ecology of the refuge.
After discussions between Murkowski, current Interior
Secretary Ken Salazar and Senate Energy Committee Chairman Ron
Wyden on Wednesday night, the department said it would take a
second look at the proposal for the road.
As part of this deal, the department will evaluate whether
its environmental review adequately considered protecting human
health. It also will consult with native groups and hold public
hearings on the issue in King Cove.
"This process that the secretary has laid out doesn't get
the people of King Cove their road tomorrow, but what it does
allow for is a re-assessment of what Fish and Wildlife did with
their assessment," Murkowski told reporters after voting in
favor of moving Jewell's nomination out of the committee.
The additional review will likely last at least nine months,
meaning the ultimate decision will almost certainly fall to
Jewell if she is confirmed.
Murkowski said the first environmental review was flawed
because it did not properly account for the "human factor" and
the needs of the residents.
Despite the vote to move the nomination ahead, Murkowski and
other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle raised concerns that
Jewell had not fully answered questions posed by the senators
and said they planned to continue to seek answers.
Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, who voted against Jewell,
said he remains unconvinced the chief executive of outdoor gear
and clothing retailer REI and former banker has the right
experience to lead Interior.
"During her confirmation hearing she struggled to answer
some central questions about issues under the control of the
department," Barrasso said.
Barrasso also repeated questions about Jewell's role on the
board of trustees for the National Parks Conservation
Association, an independent group that advocates on behalf of
the national parks system.
The group has ongoing lawsuits against the federal
government over public lands, which Barrasso has said represents
a conflict of interest for Jewell.
Murkowski plans to continue to press Jewell for more
detailed responses to dozens of questions submitted to her,
including queries regarding administration plans that could add
new conservation areas to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Wyden told reporters he planned to work with members of the
committee to see when they would be comfortable bringing a vote
on Jewell to the Senate floor.
