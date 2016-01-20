BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
Jan 20 Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer at Turing Pharmaceuticals, has invoked the Fifth Amendment, refusing to produce documents subpoenaed by the Senate Special Committee on Aging, which is investigating the company's drug pricing practices, the committee's chairman, U.S. Senator Susan Collins, said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* New product launch in Germany: Masterflow plus, a new product targeted at low energy osteoporotic fractures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)