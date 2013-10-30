By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 30 More than 200 private
securities deals are expected to take advantage of new rules
that allow hedge funds and other firms to reach investors
through Internet and television advertising, a top U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission official said on Wednesday.
The latest statistics, provided to reporters by SEC
Corporation Finance Director Keith Higgins on the sidelines of a
congressional hearing, suggest small companies are eager to reap
the benefits of the new rules, which took effect last month.
The rules were required by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business
Startups (JOBS) Act, a law that relaxes federal securities
regulations to help small businesses raise capital and go
public. Some of the provisions in the law went into effect right
away.
However, lifting the 80-year old ban on general solicitation
in certain private securities offerings only took effect after
the SEC completed the new regulations. The final rule was
adopted by the SEC in July and advertising began on Sept. 23.
Higgins said that, collectively, the offerings that will be
advertised aim to raise over $1 billion in capital.
Since implementation, 170 new offerings have indicated in
filings with the SEC that advertising is planned, and another 44
offerings that predated the rule have filed amended paperwork
suggesting they will be advertised, Higgins said.
In addition, companies advertising private deals so far have
submitted 26 ads to the SEC for review as part of a voluntary
program to monitor how investors are solicited.
OTHER RULES
Higgins spoke with reporters about the advertising rules
following a Senate Banking subcommittee hearing on Wednesday
to get a progress report on how the JOBS Act implementation is
going so far at the SEC.
In addition to finalizing the general solicitation rules,
the SEC also proposed another JOBS Act rule earlier this month
that would permit small companies to use "crowdfunding" to
solicit the general public over the Internet for small
investments.
The commission has yet to propose a third JOBS Act measure
that would make it easier for small companies to take advantage
of a rule known as "Regulation A," which permits them to
privately raise up to $5 million without registering their
securities with the SEC.
Over the years, companies have rarely taken advantage of the
exemption. Critics say companies are deterred not only because
the amount is small, but also because the deals are subject to
varying "Blue Sky" state laws. These laws require that
securities offered for sale be registered separately in every
state where they are sold.
The JOBS Act aimed to fix this problem by raising the $5
million cap to $50 million. It also requires the SEC to study
the impact of "Blue Sky" laws on Regulation A offerings and
whether anything can be done to make it easier for companies.
At Wednesday's hearing, Rick Fleming, the deputy general
counsel for the North American Securities Administrators
Association, announced that his organization is releasing a
proposal to tackle the problem so companies would not be
deterred from using the SEC's new Regulation A proposal.
Under NASAA's plan, state regulators would create one
streamlined filing and review system. Although states could
still police the offerings for possible fraud, small businesses
seeking to offer private deals in multiple states would only
need to register once.