BRIEF-Livehire to raise $12.5m via a placement
To raise $12.5m via a placement of 28.5m ordinary shares at $0.44 per share to sophisticated and institutional investors
Feb 5 Senator Entertainment AG :
Has completed capital increase in the amount of 55,872,788 new shares against the contribution of all shares of Wild Bunch S.A.
Accomplishes merger with Wild Bunch S.A.
Signed a publishing agreement with Tokyo-listed Japanese game developer and publisher Colopl, Inc.