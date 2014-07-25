July 25 Senator Entertainment AG
* Said on Thursday that Senator Entertainment and Wild Bunch
SA announced plan to merge to create leading film distributor in
Europe
* Says existing management team of Wild Bunch and Senator
Entertainment to take over operational management of Group
* Says merger to take place via capital increase by
incorporation of all Wild Bunch shares in Senator Entertainment
* Says action shall be brought on Sept. 12 in extraordinary
general meeting, together with previously announced
recapitalization for voting
* Says prerequisite for merger is successful financial
restructuring of Senator Entertainment in form of capital
increase with gross issue proceeds of EUR 16.3 mln and
debt-to-equity swap of up to EUR 10 mln and resulting
strengthening of equity of same amount
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: