Dec. 10 SENATOR Entertainment AG :

* Said on Tuesday that it ended recapitalization and restructuring measures with capital increase

* Said issued 4,062,200 new shares at nominal subscription price of 2.36 euro per share under debt-equity swap

* Said net reduction of debt in amount of about 9.6 million euros Source text for Eikon:

(Gdynia Newsroom)