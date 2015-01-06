Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects to say the so-called output agreement has been ended, and not that Eurofilm exercised its contractual right for early termination of output agreements. Adds that talks on a new deal continue. Senator amended its statement)
Jan 6Senator Entertainment AG :
* Said on Monday Eurofilm & Media Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, and U.S. producers RML Distribution International LLC ("Relativity") have ended their so-called output agreement, existing since 2011.
* Senator Entertainment AG and Relativity are in active negotiations regarding a new deal Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order