Oct 27 Senator Entertainment AG :

* Says adopted implementation of capital increase from Sept. 12

* Shareholders and holders of warrants from option bond 2011/2016 are offered 6,908,671 shares at a price of 2.36 euros per new share in this capital increase

* Says in addition, these holders will be also offered to exchange up to 4,229,237 shares of company at notional subscription price of 2.36 euros per new share