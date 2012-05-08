* Illustrated more than 50 books
* First book, "The Wonderful Farm," in 1951
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, May 8 American writer and illustrator
Maurice Sendak, whose children's book "Where the Wild Things
Are" has been a standard bedtime story for at least three
generations, has died at the age of 83.
Sendak, credited with elevating children's book art to a new
level and adding an edginess and real life elements, died during
the night at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut of complications
from a recent stroke, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday.
He lived in nearby Ridgefield, Connecticut.
"Sendak really was the pre-eminent artist in the field of
children's literature," said Ann Neely, professor of children's
literature at Peabody College, Vanderbilt University in
Nashville.
"He was never sappy. He said it as he saw it, and looking
back on his work it is really quite astonishing. He influenced
the introduction of fine art to children, because that is what
picture books are," she added in an interview.
Playwright Tony Kushner once described Sendak "as one of the
most important, if not the most important, writers and artists
to ever work in children's literature."
Generations of children grew up enjoying his work. He
illustrated his first book, "The Wonderful Farm" in 1951 and his
last was published in 2011.
"We are terribly saddened at the passing of Maurice
Sendak. He was a glorious author and illustrator, an amazingly
gifted designer, a blisteringly funny raconteur, a fierce and
opinionated wit, and a loyal friend to those who knew
him," Susan Katz, publisher of HarperCollins Children's Books,
which published his books, said in a statement.
"His talent is legendary; his mind and breadth of knowledge
equally so," Katz said.
"Every once in a while, someone comes along who changes our
world for the better. Maurice Sendak was such a man," she added.
Sendak, who was born in Brooklyn in 1928, was dubbed by one
critic as the Picasso of children's books. He illustrated more
than 50 books during a long career and won a number of prizes
for his drawings.
The Queen of Sweden presented him the Hans Christian
Andersen Award for children's book illustration in 1970.
ACCLAIM FOR 'WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE'
Sendak, who was a sickly child, spent much of his time
indoors. He enjoyed books and drew throughout high school. He
became a professional illustrator after working briefly as a
window dresser at the F.A.O. Schwarz toy store in New York and
taking classes at the New York Art Students League.
In 1963, he won international acclaim with "Where the Wild
Things Are" about a boy who imagines a world of toothy monsters.
The following year the American Library Association awarded
him the prestigious Caldecott Medal for illustrations in that
book, which was made into a film by director Spike Jonze in
2009.
Dozens of other children's books followed, including "In the
Night Kitchen" in 1970, which is dedicated to his parents, and
"Outside Over There" in 1981.
In 1996, then-President Bill Clinton awarded Sendak the
National Medal of Arts.
Sendak also worked as a costume and stage designer for
operas by Ravel, Mozart and others.
"Bumble-Ardy," the first book in three decades in which he
did both illustrations and text, was released in September by
HarperCollins Publishers.
Sendak worked on the book while caring for his partner,
Eugene Glynn, who died of cancer in 2007.
"I have nothing now but praise for my life. I'm not unhappy.
I cry a lot because I miss people. They die and I can't stop
them. They leave me and I love them more," Sendak said in an
interview last year on Fresh Air with Terry Gross on NPR radio.
"There are so many beautiful things in the world which I
will have to leave when I die, but I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm
ready."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney and Barbara Goldberg; editing by
Vicki Allen and Todd Eastham)