NEW YORK May 8 American writer and illustrator
Maurice Sendak, who is best known for his classic children's
books including "Where the Wild Things Are," has died at the age
of 83, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
Sendak died in Danbury, Connecticut, from complications from
a recent stroke, the Times was told by Sendak's long-time
editor, Michael di Capua. Sendak had lived in nearby Ridgefield,
Connecticut.
Sendak, who was born in Brooklyn in 1928, illustrated more
than 50 books during his career and won a number of prizes for
his drawings. The Swedish government awarded him the Hans
Christian Anderson Award for children's book illustration in
1970.
The Kane Funeral Home in Ridgefield confirmed it had been
contacted by the family to handle funeral services.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by
Vicki Allen)