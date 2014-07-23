LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal, rated B1 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's, is marketing a 10-year benchmark-sized US dollar bond at a yield of 6.625% area, according to a lead manager.

The 144A/Reg S bond is expected to price later on Wednesday. Citigroup, SG CIB and Standard Chartered are running the deal. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)