LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal, rated B1 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's, has opened order books on a 10-year US$500m bond at a yield of 6.5% area, according to a lead manager.

The 144A/Reg S bond was initially marketed at 6.625% area and is expected to price later on Wednesday. Citigroup, Societe Generale CIB and Standard Chartered are running the deal. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)