Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal, rated B1/B+, has launched a US$500m 10-year bond inside guidance on the back of an order book in excess of US$4bn.
The African country will price the new issue with a 6.25% yield later today via Citigroup, SG CIB and Standard Chartered.
The issuer opened books with initial price thoughts of 6.625% area earlier on Wednesday, which was later revised to official guidance of 6.50% area. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.