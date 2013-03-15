* Lawyer says will prove accusations unfounded
* Karim Wade was father's right hand man during presidency
* Supporters, riot police clash briefly outside court
March 15 Karim Wade, son of a former Senegalese
president, has been accused by prosecutors of amassing assets
worth $1.4 billion and given one month to prove they were
lawfully acquired or face corruption charges, Wade's lawyer said
on Friday.
Karim Wade acted as right-hand man to Abdoulaye Wade during
his 12-year presidency of the poor West African state, marked by
major spending on infrastructure projects, including new roads
and an airport.
He simultaneously held the post of minister for
infrastructure, international cooperation, urban planning and
air transportation, with a total budget equivalent to one-third
of state expenditure.
His lawyer, El Amadou Sall, said prosecutors accused Wade on
Friday of acquiring 694 billion CFA francs ($1.37 billion) worth
of holdings in transport and infrastructure companies locally
and abroad.
"We will prove these accusations are unfounded," Sall told
reporters, flanked by a smiling Karim Wade in traditional white
Senegalese robes.
Sall said Wade had been given one month to show these assets
had a lawful original or face a trial.
President Macky Sall, who wrested the presidency from Wade
at an election in March 2012, promised to fight corruption and
embezzlement in the former French colony of 13 million people.
He and lawyer Sall are not related.
Neither the prosecutor nor the Justice Ministry would
comment to media on the lawyer's comments on Friday.
However, special prosecutor Alioune Ndao had announced in
November that Karim Wade and four former ministers were being
investigated on corruption charges. Karim Wade has been banned
from leaving the country.
Karim Wade's supporters clashed briefly with riot police
outside the special court fighting misappropriation of public
funds following the hearing in which the deadline was handed
down. Security forces used teargas to disperse them.
($1 = 505.3400 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Editing by Alison Williams)