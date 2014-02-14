RABAT Feb 14 Senegal has raised 250 billion CFA
francs ($520.8 million) in debt to finance infrastructure, said
Morocco's Banque Centrale Populaire, which managed the
deal.
The Senegalese government will finance ports, airports and
roads with the funds, the statement added.
BCP said Senegal had raised 150 billion CFA francs from
African institutional investors and other 100 billion CFA from
international markets via the bank's subsidiaries Banque
Atlantique Senegal, Atlantique Finance and Upline group.
BCP took control in 2012 of Banque Atlantique, which
operates in many countries in West Africa including Senegal and
Ivory Coast.
($1 = 479.9920 CFA francs)
