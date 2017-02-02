DAKAR, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Senegal's
capital Dakar aims to boost its ability to weather floods,
disease, unemployment and other shocks through a wide-reaching
strategy for urban resilience unveiled on Thursday.
The rapidly growing city, which juts out into the Atlantic,
is Africa's first to publish such a strategy in partnership with
the 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) network, a global initiative of
the Rockefeller Foundation.
By anticipating disasters, creating more green spaces to
help curb climate change, and tackling problems like waste,
Dakar is aiming to craft a model for other cities facing similar
challenges on the continent.
"(Dakar) is a city where there is no more green... where we
live everywhere and in every which way," said Mayor Khalifa Sall
at a ceremony marking the publication of the plan.
He emphasised the need to protect Dakar's beaches against
coastal erosion, and to re-think housing policies for the urban
hub of around 3 million people, where half-finished buildings
are a common sight along highways and in already packed
neighbourhoods.
The resilience plan includes projects in five priority
areas: civic engagement, health and sanitation, private-sector
partnerships, energy efficiency and inclusive governance.
One idea is to introduce the concept of resilience in early
education, teaching children about environmental responsibility
and what it means to be a citizen.
Another is the creation of a brand to promote local crafts
and goods with the label "#MadeinDakar", increasing artisans'
visibility and helping them partner with formal businesses.
"One thing I like about this strategy is that it's a mix
between ambitious things and do-able, funded things," 100RC
President Michael Berkowitz told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
One of the more ambitious goals is to install a city-wide
recycling system. Waste management is a major problem in
Senegal, where there are few opportunities for recycling and
many citizens are unaware of its importance.
But a relatively low-cost step identified in the strategy is
to organise horse-cart drivers, who do informal trash
collection, to partner with the city and pick up different kinds
of waste.
Dakar was one of the first cities selected in 2013 to join
the 100RC network, and is also the first Francophone city to
publish its strategy, with Paris and Montreal planning to do so
later this year.
Dakar's Chief Resilience Officer Antoine Faye said the next
step would be to instil ownership of the initiative in the local
population, working with youth groups, women's organisations and
the media to spread the message.
"When we talk about this city's capital, the most important
is the human one," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We
are going to try to impact people's behaviour."
(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; editing by Megan Rowling; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate change,
resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property rights.
Visit news.trust.org/)